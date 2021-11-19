Mazepin sidelined from FP2 in Qatar with chassis damage

Nikita Mazepin was forced to miss the second practice session at the Qatar Grand Prix due to chassis damage sustained in FP1 on Friday.

The Haas rookie was one of only two drivers on the grid – the other being Sergio Perez – to have raised at the Losail International Circuit in their junior careers, having taken part in an MRF Challenge event in 2014. However his first session at the venue in Formula 1 resulted in him sustaining chassis damage on the curbs that ruled him out of FP2.

The damage was severe enough for Mazepin to require a chassis change, reverting to a previous chassis used earlier this season that the Russian claimed was costing him time and performance. With Haas having to prepare the replacement, Mazepin took no part in the second session in Qatar, but will use the old chassis from FP3 onwards.

There is no penalty for a change of chassis at this stage of the weekend, although Haas will need to re-scrutineer the car before Mazepin takes part in more running on Saturday.