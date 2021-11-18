Registration is setting new records for Race Industry Week

Registration is streaming in for the 2nd Annual Online Race Industry Week, Nov. 29-Dec. 3.

“Every time we announce a new speaker for Race Industry Week, we are flooded with racing professionals signing up to participate,” said Judy Kean, co-founder of EPARTRADE. “We knew we had a fabulous panel of noted Guest Speakers last year, this year is just as strong with Michael Andretti, Zak Brown, Doug Yates, Pat Symonds, Ray Evernham, and so many more. The racing industry has become much more comfortable with online experiences and conducting business.”

One Zoom link provides access to the entire week of webinars. Click here to register. There is no charge to attend.

For more information, click here.