Vintage Racer Group (VRG) is ready to drop the green flag on its season finale event this weekend as the annual Turkey Bowl at Summit Point Raceway gets underway Friday, November 19 in West Virginia’s Jefferson County.

The race weekend features a diverse entry list of over 115 entries and promises to be another memorable event before closing shop for the season. Check out photos from the 2019 and 2020 Turkey Bowls to see what it is all about.

See more at VintageMotorsport.com.