[…] Kuruma NFT to launch premier auto enthusiast NFT marketplace […]

The automotive metaverse is here. Kuruma NFT Inc. will be launching an NFT platform where users can buy, sell and trade NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) in a dedicated online setting called the “autoverse.”

With the recent emergence of NFTs as a decentralized form of digital ownership, Kuruma will be providing a digital metaverse with an automotive focus intended to capitalize on the growing trend of NFTs while offering a convenient and exciting way for car enthusiasts to live, own, and share their digital lives.

Kuruma has already started partnering with brands big and small, as well as teaming up with notable talents to bring one-of-a-kind NFTs to its space in the form of photos, artwork and other mediums.

“Our team at Kuruma brings decades of experience in the automotive media world. This will prove invaluable as we charge forward to create this truly exciting and dedicated NFT space, taking advantage of the amazing relationships with companies and personalities that we have already established,” Taro Koki, President of Kuruma NFT Inc., said.

Already, NFTs have made a notable impact in other genres including mainstream sports where one NFL digital collage sold for nearly $73 million at auction. In Q3 of this year alone, NFT sales totaled $10.3 billion. NonFungible.com, which tracks NFT sales, has reported that the total volume on the Ethereum blockchain has reached $7 billion for 2021.

Phase One of Kuruma’s venture will be powered by Spores Network, a metaverse media company that leverages an NFT marketplace and game publishing platform to activate content creators across art, games and entertainment verticals. “We are all about empowering brands to activate Web3 engagements and we are honored to power Kuruma’s vision,” Duc Luu, Executive Chairman of Spores. Allen V. Dam, Chief Content Officer at spores added, “We’re excited to be a part of Taro’s vision to bring the automotive industry into Kuruma NFTs.”

The Kuruma/Spores project was produced by Rick Privman and Yumiko Miyano of JEA.