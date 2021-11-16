Meyer Shank Racing confirm Jarvis for 2022 IMSA program

Oliver Jarvis will drive for Meyer Shank Racing’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship program for the 2022 season, the team announced on Tuesday.

With the Mazda DPi program ending, Jarvis was one of the top free agents available to in the IMSA paddock. Previously a veteran of the Audi LMP1 program at Le Mans, he also won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2017 in LMP2 with Jackie Chan DC Racing when the team nearly claimed the overall victory.

“I am delighted to be joining Meyer Shank Racing for the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar championship,” said Jarvis. “I can’t wait to start working with Mike (Shank) and the team, and to get my first taste of the Acura ARX-05.”

Jarvis, fresh off victory in Mazda’s DPi program farewell race at Petit Le Mans, is the first of three drivers for MSR’s 2022 IMSA squad to be announced.

“Having competed against the Acura for many years, and watching it win numerous races and titles, I’m more than aware of how capable it is,” continued Jarvis. “With a new team, there will be lots to learn, but I am certain we will be up to speed quickly and I can’t wait to get on track and start challenging for victories.”