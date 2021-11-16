Cetilar Racing confirms IMSA Endurance Cup program for 2022

Cetilar Racing announced it will enter the 2022 IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup with a Ferrari 488 GT3 on Tuesday. The Italian team made its IMSA debut at the 2021 Rolex 24 at Daytona, but was hamstrung by a gearbox issue in their Dallara P217.

Roberto Lacorte, Giorgio Sernagiotto, and Antonio Fuoco will form the driver lineup, while AF Corse will provide technical support. The trio will be joined by Alessio Rovera for the Rolex 24 at Daytona to form an all-Italian lineup.

“The 24 Hours of Daytona of last January, which we took part in with the LMP2 prototype, was a very nice experience that left a sour taste in our mouths,” Lacorte said. “We therefore promised ourselves that we would come back, and in doing so we decided to extend our presence to the other great classics of the stars-spangled calendar, which we look forward to facing in a very competitive category such as GT.”

Cetilar Racing recently wrapped up its FIA World Endurance Championship season, where Lacorte, Fuoco, and Sernagiotto finished fifth in the GTE Am standings and won the 8 Hours of Portimao.

“I’m very excited by the idea of participating in the four most important endurance races in the United States,” Fuoco said. “It’s an experience I wanted to do, and living it with Cetilar Racing, a team I have established a very special feeling with, is even sweeter.

“By the way, my first race with Cetilar Racing was the 24 Hours of Daytona, last January, and given how it ended we want to make up for it with interest. Daytona, Sebring… these are fascinating tracks, rich in tradition, and at the same time technically difficult. It’s a really stimulating challenge that I can’t wait to take on.”