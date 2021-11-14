Beth Paretta joins speaker roster for Online Race Industry Week

Beth Paretta has joined the list of featured webinar speakers for EPARTRADE’s 2nd Annual Online Race Industry Week, Nov 29-Dec 3, 2021.

As the first female director of a performance brand and motorsport for an automotive company (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles), Beth Paretta epitomizes the female success story in the automotive and motorsports industries. In 2021 she launched Paretta Autosport to lead diversity initiatives across professional racing disciplines starting with the NTT IndyCar series and the Indianapolis 500. Paretta was named one of AutoWeek magazine’s “Secret People” who will change the car world; as well as a “Game Changer” by Sports Business Journal for her work with Grace Autosport. She is on the Board of Directors of the Motorsports HoF of America in Daytona.

