Petit Le Mans Hour 6: Mazda back in the fight as DPi battle stays tight

The numerous yellows and resulting wave-arounds have allowed the No. 55 Mazda to rejoin the fight for victory as Road Atlanta descends into full darkness with four hours to go in the 24th Motul Petit Le Mans.

Tincknell put the Mazda into sixth at the restart, and picked up another position as Alexander Rossi slid backward from second position in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura. Just as the fifth hour drew to a close, Tincknell passed Loic Duval in the No. 5 Mustang Sampling JDC-Miller MotorSports Cadillac.

The entire DPi field remains on the lead lap, covered by 15 seconds, as Juan Pablo Montoya in the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian Acura leads, followed closely by Felipe Nasr in the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac, now back in sequence with most of the other cars. The No. 01 Cadillac, driven by Earl Bamber in his first race stint in the car after he subbed in for Kevin Magnussen, had contact on his out lap with the No. 5 Cadillac and broke the rear wing, but used a yellow to fix the car and remain on the lead lap.

The yellows and wave-arounds have also allowed the LMP2 battle to be fully joined, with all four still running on the same lap and the top three covered by less than 4sec. Thomas Merrill is now in the lead in the No. 11 WIN Autosport ORECA, pursued hotly by Scott Huffaker in the PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA.

The sixth hour ended under yellow, with a pair of LMP3 cars stopped at different spots on the track, the No. 2 United Autosports USA Ligier and the No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports Ligier, in apparently unrelated issues. Both cars apparently just ceased operating at roughly the same time.

The GTLM and GTD battles continue to rage with five cars each, with no one seeming to have a clear advantage. Alexander Sims was leading GTLM in the No. 4 Corvette, and Laurens Vanthoor was leading GTD in the No. 9 Pfaff Porsche, but both battles remain wide open.

