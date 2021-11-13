Bamber to replace unwell Kevin Magnussen in CGR Cadillac

GT veteran Earl Bamber has been enlisted as the third driver in the No. 01 V-Performance Academy Cadillac DPi-V.R for today’s Motul Petit Le Mans, replacing an ill Kevin Magnussen for today’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season finale at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

“First of all, I hope Kevin is OK, he is feeling a bit under the weather,” Bamber said. “I was just saying to the guys I was about to enjoy a nice breakfast and now I am getting suited for the warm-up. This all happened in about the last hour.

“I have to say thanks to the Chip Ganassi Racing team for putting the trust in me to jump into the car. We had a test here a few weeks back so I am familiar with the Cadillac DPi-V.R on this track. Let’s see what the day brings. It is most important to try and get a good result and let the main drivers do the business at the end.”

Bamber joins Renger van der Zande and Scott Dixon behind the wheel of the Chip Ganassi Racing-prepared Cadillac that will start fourth in the 10-hour race. It will mark an early start to the longtime Porsche GT driver’s career with Ganassi, as the New Zealander was recently named to the team’s two-car DPi program for 2022.