Verstappen summoned over checking Hamilton DRS issue in parc ferme

Max Verstappen has been summoned to the stewards on Saturday morning at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix for allegedly breaching regulations by checking Lewis Hamilton’s DRS in parc ferme.

Hamilton beat Verstappen by over 0.4s in qualifying for the Sprint event at Interlagos, but was later under investigation for his DRS exceeding the maximum distance when opened. Such a technical infringement usually leads to exclusion from a session, but the stewards spent more than an hour with Mercedes before adjourning the investigation overnight.

It has now been confirmed that Verstappen has also been summoned to see the stewards on Saturday morning at 0930 local time, having been filmed checking his own rear wing elements and then Hamilton’s in parc ferme. Verstappen has been summoned due to an alleged breach of article 2.5.1 if the International Sporting Code, which states:

“Inside the Parc Fermé, only the officials assigned may enter. No operation, checking, tuning or repair is allowed unless authorized by the same officials or by the applicable regulations.”

That means there is a chance Verstappen is penalized for breaching the ISC, while the Mercedes case remains undecided. The stewards could even penalize both drivers if they feel Verstappen breached the code but that it doesn’t account for the Mercedes infringement.

Both investigations will continue on Saturday morning, with Hamilton’s rear wing having been removed and impounded under seal by the FIA.