RACER's Paul Pfanner featured on 'Cars Yeah' podcast

RACER founder, President and Executive Publisher joined the Cars Yeah podcast to share insights from his long career in motorsport and automotive publishing.
Click here to listen.
Lewis Hamilton’s car has been referred to the stewards after qualifying for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix for a technical infringement (…)
Lewis Hamilton says his pace in qualifying at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix was due to a combination of the new power unit and getting his car’s (…)
Max Verstappen said he was not surprised by the pace shown by Lewis Hamilton in qualifying for the Sprint at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. (…)
Lewis Hamilton will head the field for the Saturday sprint at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix after beating Max Verstappen by almost half a second. (…)
IMSA president John Doonan visits with RACER’s Marshall Pruett for a deep dive into his first two seasons atop the series, some of IMSA’s (…)
One of the closest battles for a championship that sports car racing has seen comes down to 10 hours. The outcome of the Motul Petit Le (…)
Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli partner EMCO Gears has joined forces with TA2 championship powerhouse Stevens Miller Racing and (…)
Aston Martin team principal Otmar Szafnauer refused to deny reports that he could be set to join Alpine next year, after persistent (…)
NBC Sports has announced a significant upgrade to its broadcast plans for IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. With the upcoming end (…)
Lewis Hamilton topped title leader Max Verstappen by 0.367s in the crucial first practice session at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix ahead of (…)
