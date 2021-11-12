JR III confirms 2022 LMP3 program

Jr III Racing is set to contest the full 2022 IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship in the LMP3 category with Ari Balogh and Garett Grist, the team confirmed Friday. It will be the first full season for the Airbnb Ligier JS P320.

Getting a head start on its program, the team is competing in this weekend’s Motul Petit Le Mans (pictured above), where Balogh and Grist are joined by Spencer Pigot. Jr III Racing will continue its IMSA Prototype Challenge program with two entries — one of those for Balogh and Grist who will run both series next season. The No. 3 Jr III Racing Ligier JS P320 will complete the IPC line-up for the team.

“I am thrilled to be representing Jr III Racing in the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship next season,” said Grist. “Becoming a part of this team has been seamless and everyone works at a high professional level. Ari and I have shown that we are capable of contending for wins and by taking this partnership that we have to the WeatherTech Championship, we will be in a great position to represent Jr III Racing well.”