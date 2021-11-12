Hamilton’s car referred to stewards over technical infringement

Lewis Hamilton’s car has been referred to the stewards after qualifying for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix for a technical infringement relating to his DRS.

The defending champion had outqualified Max Verstappen by over 0.4s to secure first place for Saturday’s Sprint event, but will take a five-place grid penalty on Sunday as a result of a new power unit component. However, after qualifying FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer noted an area where the car failed to comply with regulations, and referred it to the stewards.

“The uppermost rear wing element adjustable positions were checked on car number 44 for compliance with Article 3.6.3 of the 2021 Formula 1 Technical Regulations,” a report from Bauer read. “The requirement for the minimum distance was fulfilled. But the requirement for the maximum of 85mm, when the DRS system is deployed and tested in accordance with TD/011-19, were not fulfilled.

“I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration.”

Technical infringements usually lead to exclusion from a session, which would leave Hamilton starting the Sprint from the back of the grid or the pit lane and with 24 laps to try and make as much progress as possible, before still taking a further five-place grid penalty on Sunday.