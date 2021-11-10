NASCAR podcast: Josh Williams

Josh Williams is a NASCAR Xfinity Series driver and now he’s getting back to his roots by offering development opportunities for those who need a little help. Williams joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to explain his approach to such a program. Plus:

• Williams also explains how many different hats he wears during a week

• Getting started with a go-kart at two years old

• What Williams remembers from his dad’s racing career, and the support from mom and dad (sometimes overbearingly much)

• His welcome-to-North-Carolina moment

• When Williams thought it’d be possible to make a living in NASCAR

• What should be expected of the DGM team

• If it’s tough to be a driver who also works on cars and knows what it takes to get to the track

• Being content in the Xfinity Series and what it means to overachieve

• Understanding everyone is racing for something; respecting the race leaders

• What Williams wants people to know

• Doing children’s hospital visits