NASCAR podcast: Josh Williams

Josh Williams is a NASCAR Xfinity Series driver and now he’s getting back to his roots by offering development opportunities for those who need a little help. Williams joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to explain his approach to such a program. Plus:
• Williams also explains how many different hats he wears during a week
• Getting started with a go-kart at two years old
• What Williams remembers from his dad’s racing career, and the support from mom and dad (sometimes overbearingly much)
• His welcome-to-North-Carolina moment
• When Williams thought it’d be possible to make a living in NASCAR
• What should be expected of the DGM team
• If it’s tough to be a driver who also works on cars and knows what it takes to get to the track
• Being content in the Xfinity Series and what it means to overachieve
• Understanding everyone is racing for something; respecting the race leaders
• What Williams wants people to know
• Doing children’s hospital visits
