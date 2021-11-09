NASCAR fines 10 teams, suspends Kyle Busch's crew chief for Phoenix infractions

The first suspension of the 2022 racing season was issued Tuesday following infractions in the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Ben Beshore of Joe Gibbs Racing will be suspended for the Busch Light Clash at the L.A. Coliseum on Feb. 6 because two lug nuts were not secure on Kyle Busch’s car. Busch finished seventh Sunday afternoon. Beshore was also fined $20,000.

In all, NASCAR issued fines to 10 crew chiefs after its tripleheader weekend at Phoenix Raceway. All were for lug nuts not being secure.

In the Cup Series, six crew chiefs were penalized, including Beshore. The others were Cliff Daniels (Hendrick Motorsports No. 5 team), James Small (Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 team), Chris Gabehart (Joe Gibbs Racing No. 11 team), Jeremy Bullins (Team Penske No. 2 team), Jonathan Hassler (Wood Brothers Racing No. 21 team).

All were fined $10,000 for one lug nut not being secure on their respective cars.

Daniels and Kyle Larson won their 10th race and the championship. Small and Martin Truex Jr. finished second in the race and the championship, while Gabehart and Denny Hamlin finished third in the race and the championship.

Bullins and Keselowski, in his final race for Team Penske, finished 10th. Hassler and DiBenedetto ended up 12th.

Two crew chiefs in the Xfinity Series were fined $5,000 for having one lug nut not secure on their cars. They were Alex Yontz from Kaulig Racing’s No. 11 team and Chris Gayle of Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 54 team.

Yontz and Haley finished fifth in the Xfinity Series finale. Gayle worked with John Hunter Nemechek on Saturday night and finished sixth.

In the Camping World Truck Series, Scott Zipadelli of the No. 16 Hattori Racing was fined $2,500, as was Charles Denike from the No. 26 GMS Racing team.

Zipadelli and Austin Hill finished 10th at Phoenix in their final outing together. Denike and Tyler Ankrum finished 14th.