Keselowski tops lone Cup Series practice at Phoenix

Brad Keselowski was the fastest driver in the final practice session of the season, while Kyle Larson fired the first shot in the NASCAR Cup Series championship battle at Phoenix Raceway.

Keselowski clocked in at 135.384 mph (26.591 seconds) on Friday afternoon. The fast time came on his second lap on the track. Larson was second quick at 135.293 mph.

Matt DiBenedetto ended third fastest at 135.110 mph, with Christopher Bell fourth fastest at 135.084 mph, and Chase Elliott fifth fastest at 135.019 mph.

Elliott is the defending race winner and champion.

William Byron was sixth fastest at 134.831 mph, Ryan Blaney seventh fastest at 134.218 mph, Denny Hamlin eighth fastest at 134.118 mph, Alex Bowman ninth fastest at 134.048 mph, and Tyler Reddick rounded out the top 10 at 133.988 mph.

Martin Truex Jr. was the slowest of the Championship 4 drivers at 18th on the speed chart. Truex clocked in at 133.427 mph.

The 50-minute practice session was halted once for B.J. McLeod, who had to come to a stop on pit road because of a fire under the hood of his Ford Mustang. McLeod will go to a backup car for Sunday’s race.

There are 39 drivers entered in the season finale.

RESULTS

UP NEXT: Cup Series qualifying at 4 p.m. local time (7 p.m. ET) on Saturday.