The Week In IndyCar, Nov 4, with David Malukas

This edition of The Week In IndyCar guest show features Indy Lights runner-up and future Dale Coyne Racing driver David Malukas, using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

We open with a look at how the Chicago native made such big gains from 2019 to 2021, learn about his recent IndyCar test with Team Penske, get to know about his parents and their journey from Lithuania to America, and close in a segment that quickly became sponsored by HMD Bar & Grill.