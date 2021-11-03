Detroit GP return to downtown moves a step forward

The Detroit Grand Prix’s requested move of its NTT IndyCar Series event from Belle Isle back to a downtown street circuit venue has been approved by the city council.

The proposal was presented by DGP leadership in a public meeting held Wednesday afternoon where city officials heard the change requested for 2023 and beyond and backed the shift from the Belle Isle park to the use of some of the same streets where Formula 1 and the CART IndyCar Series raced from 1982 through 1991.

Mild revisions to the new 10-turn, 1.7-mile layout were also presented to the city council, which received approval. Event organizers expect more than 50-percent of the circuit, which revolves around General Motors’ global headquarters and runs along the Detroit river, will be accessible for free viewing.

“The council approved the contract with little discussion at Wednesday’s meeting,” according to the Detroit Free Press. “The only comment came from Irvin Corley, fiscal analyst with the council’s Legislative Policy Division, who noted that a recent University of Michigan study estimated that the move downtown will bring an additional $10 million in spending at Detroit businesses.”

The benefit of relocating the event to the downtown area was also emphasized in a statement released by the event.

“Over the last five weeks, Grand Prix representatives have participated in numerous listening sessions and information sharing meetings with Detroit residents, business leaders, community groups and individual district representatives on the idea of returning the race to its roots on the streets of Detroit,” it read.

“The positive reaction and the excitement that we have seen from the community about the Grand Prix coming back downtown reinforces our belief that this relocation will provide a significant benefit to the city, its residents and our local business for the future.”