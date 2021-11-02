McCall to crew chief Keselowski at Roush Fenway in 2022

Matt McCall will join Roush Fenway Racing and become crew chief for Brad Keselowski beginning in 2022, the team announced Tuesday.

Keselowski, the 2012 series champion, is set to join Roush Fenway Racing as both a driver and having a minority ownership stake in the organization. Keselowski and McCall will work together on the flagship No. 6 team and be teammates to Chris Buescher.

McCall is a seven-year veteran in the NASCAR Cup Series who has recently worked with Kurt Busch at Chip Ganassi Racing. Ganassi announced in June he was shuttering his program at the end of the season, having sold the assets to Justin Marks and Trackhouse Racing. Busch is headed to 23XI Racing as they expanded into a two-car operation.

Under McCall’s guidance, Busch’s No. 1 team at Ganassi has won three wins since 2019 and made three playoff appearances. The group sits 11th in the championship standings going into the season finale at Phoenix Raceway after being eliminated from the post-season in the Round of 16.

McCall’s first win as a Cup Series crew chief came in ’19 with Busch at Kentucky Speedway.

Aside from Busch, McCall has also worked with Jamie McMurray as a Ganassi crew chief in the Cup Series. McCall has 252 career starts as a crew chief with 98 top-10 finishes and 30 top-five finishes.

Before becoming a crew chief, McCall was the lead race engineer at Richard Childress Racing on the No. 31 team. In 2014, the team finished second in the championship standings in what was the first year of the elimination-style playoff format.

Additional details on the rosters for Roush Fenway Racing will be announced at a later date.