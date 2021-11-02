Jagger Jones, Parnelli's grandson, joins Cape Motorsports for 2022 USF2000 season

Cape Motorsports has signed Jagger Jones for the 2022 USF2000 season following a strong outing in last weekend’s Chris Griffis Memorial Test.

The grandson of 1963 Indianapolis 500 winner Parnelli Jones and son of P.J., Jagger joins the 13-time series champions after leading three of six sessions on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Additionally, he set the quickest time of the weekend at 1m35.4672 on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile layout.

“We’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who helped make this happen,” said Nicholas and Dominic Cape. “We are extremely excited to have Jagger as part of our team for next season. The IMS test went really well and it’s a great way to kick off the winter test program. We’re all looking forward to competing against everyone next year!”

The 19-year-old from Scottsdale, Arizona joins the first rung of IndyCar’s Road to Indy development ladder with a variety of experience. Along with a karting background filled with wins and titles, he also won in his late model debut at Myrtle Beach Speedway driving for Dale Earnhardt Jr in 2018. That same year, he captured the Kern County Raceway Late Model Championship. In 2019, he finished second in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West standings and claimed Rookie of the Year honors while also being named NASCAR’s Rising Star of the Year.

“I am really excited to be racing open-wheel cars in the Road to Indy,” said Jones, “It’s a major transition from stock car racing, but my family has raced everything and I am glad to follow a similar path. Growing up, I always dreamed of driving at Indianapolis Motor Speedway one day and those dreams came true this weekend. I cannot thank everyone who helped put this together enough.

“I didn’t know how the test was going to go, but I knew I would be provided the best by Cape Motorsports. The rest would be up to me. One of my specialties has been the ability to adapt quickly at any track and in any car. I am a very technical driver and have enjoyed working with the team. I am excited to continue to improve throughout winter testing and be ready for the 2022 season.”

The 2022 USF2000 season begins alongside the NTT IndyCar Series on the streets of St. Petersburg February 25-27.