Historic/GT Modern Endurance Challenge tees up HSR Classic Daytona 24

A hotly competitive B.R.M. Chronographes Endurance Challenge race for the Historic and GT Modern (GTM) divisions set the stage on Friday for the Historic Sportscar Racing Classic Daytona presented by IMSA this weekend at Daytona International Speedway. The classic 24-hour race for vintage and historic sports cars — the seventh edition of the twice-around-the-clock race on the 3.56-mile Daytona road course — goes green Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Friday’s one-hour B.R.M. Chronographes race featured a packed 35-car starting field, the majority set to compete in the Saturday-Sunday Classic 24. After a hard 60 minutes of racing, the overall and GTM class victory went to Kody Swanson and Brad Jaeger in the Doran Racing 2008 No. 21 Ford GT Mk7, a repeat B.R.M. class win for the driving pair who finished fourth overall in 2020.

Pit stop timing was the key to success for the Ford GT team: The No. 63 Corvette C7.R of Pierce Marshall and Eric Foss turned the fastest lap of the race, but differing pit stop timing let Jaeger bring the Ford across the line for the win 8.716s ahead of the Matador Motorsports-prepared Corvette.

