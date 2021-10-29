Hill headed for Xfinity with RCR

Austin Hill will move into the Xfinity Series in 2022 as a full-time championship contender with Richard Childress Racing.

“Austin Hill has established himself as a very competitive racer within the NASCAR Truck Series, and we know that he is ready for a full-time opportunity in the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” said team owner Richard Childress. “Austin is a talented young driver, and I feel confident that he will help contribute to wins at RCR.”

A car number and other team details were not announced for Hill. But he will join Sheldon Creed in the stable to give Childress a two-car Xfinity Series line-up next year.

Hill jumps up into the Xfinity Series after three seasons contending for the Camping World Truck Series championship with Hattori Racing. In 117 starts, Hill has eight wins (all with Hattori) and won the 2020 regular-season championship.

“To say it’s an honor to drive for Richard Childress Racing is an understatement,” said Hill. “I’ve been working hard for an opportunity like this since I was a young kid. I really admire RCR’s NASCAR Xfinity Series program, and I am looking forward to having the chance to add my name to the impressive list of drivers who have won under the RCR banner.”

Hill does have Xfinity Series experience. Since 2019, he’s made 15 starts with four top-10 finishes. A fifth-place finish at Kansas Speedway last year with Hattori is his career-best finish.