New IndyCar engines to test in early 2022

It’s going to be a busy start to the new year for NTT IndyCar Series teams and engine manufacturers as the start of testing with the new-for-2023 hybrid 2.4-liter twin-turbo V6 motors will coincide with the early rounds of the 2022 championship.

“The end of the first quarter next year is when we expect our OEM partners to get out and start testing with the new engines,” IndyCar president Jay Frye told RACER. “We’re still working with Chevy and Honda on the exact specifics, but we’re close on having the testing guidelines agreed upon and put in place.”

In the absence of full factory teams to conduct track tests with Chevy- and Honda-owned cars, IndyCar teams have been relied upon to help both brands with on-track engine development work throughout the current 2.2-liter twin-turbo V6 formula. The same routine is expected to continue next year as teams aligned with each manufacturer fit their cars with the 2023 powerplants for road course and oval testing done on behalf of Chevy Racing/Ilmor Engineering and Honda Performance Development.

“That’s the part we’re still working on,” Frye added. “It’s not completely defined yet. Do we do it like we did with the aero kits with specific teams? That’s one approach. Or do we leave it up to the manufacturers to choose the teams? That’s another approach. How we do it in the beginning could be based on limitations of the amount of parts and pieces we have with the hybrid system.

“So it might be limited to a couple teams just based on that to start out with. And then, when more systems start coming in, it can be expanded to more teams. We’re still working that side out. The main thing with the engine manufacturers is just getting them to where they can start rolling on testing, learning and diagnosing things, and then ramp it up from there.”