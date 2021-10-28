Indy Lights set for calendar shifts

With the 2022 Indy Lights schedule due to arrive in the coming days, the series will move ahead under the control of Penske Entertainment with a significant alteration to the calendar’s structure.

Widely expected since the administration of Indy Lights was handed back from Andersen Promotions, the practice of holding two or more races per event is the most prominent change to expect when the schedule is released.

“We’re going to go to 11 markets,” Roger Penske told RACER. “And we’re going to run two races at Indianapolis, we’ll run two in Detroit, we’ll run two at Laguna Seca at the end of the year, and all the other ones will be single races.”

A pair of oval venues are included for drivers training at the top step of the Road to Indy ladder system.

“We’ll run in Iowa and we’ll run in St. Louis,” Penske said of the visit to World Wide Technology Raceway. “So we’ll get some good oval running in and we’ll have some tests for them there. We’ve hired Levi Jones to run the series, and it’s a pretty well thought out program here.”

Early indicators suggest the Indy Lights field could grow from an average of 12 cars per round last season to 15 or more in 2022. With the expectation of new incentives offered by Penske Entertainment to go with the champion’s $1.3 million IndyCar advancement prize and IndyCar tests for the top three in the standings, interest continues to rise.

“We’d love to see 15 cars, which would be terrific,” Penske said. “There’s some cars being purchased, there’s teams that have multiple cars and a lot of interest where people want to run them. Now we’re going to really make it part of the IndyCar scene with the way we produce it, the way we manage it and promoted it. So I think there’s some good opportunities here which we’re really excited about.”