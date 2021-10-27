RACER.com’s 2021 growth highlights racing’s new age of opportunity

As we’ve shared here before, something remarkable is happening with the growth of audience, fan energy and engagement in almost every category of racing around the globe. During the first nine months of 2021 RACER.com grew by 69.88% over the same period in 2020 and attracted 8,385,195 Users. That is 3,400,299 more Users than in the same nine-month period in 2020 and also 1,793,137 million more Users than all twelve months of 2020 which was our all-time record traffic year. For additional perspective, the first three quarters of 2021 topped the User tally of all four quarters of pre-pandemic 2019 by a whopping 4,964,951 Users.

This surge in RACER’s audience and their engagement is further underscored by the continuing growth we are seeing on RACER.com and our-off platform distribution on Apple News and Google News as well as our social media channels in Q3 of 2021 despite the usual strong competition for attention and audience from the start of the NFL season.

As this is written, we still have three months left to tally 2021 and earlier this week the annual User count surpassed nine million and is still climbing. The rocket fuel for this remarkable growth is you and also those with whom you share your love of the sport. Racing passion and culture is infectious in the best possible way. So, in an era where the audience has become the most powerful medium in new media, devoted racing fans now matter more than ever. All of us at RACER never forget that we work for you and that we share your passion and commitment to the sport in all its diverse forms. Thank you for driving RACER forward, faster and for growing our sport.