VIDEO: Dario Franchitti tests Gordon Murray's latest hypercar

The GMA T.50, the latest limited edition hypercar designed by Formula 1 engineering ace Gordon Murray, made a dramatic public appearance earlier this month at the Goodwood circuit in the hands of IndyCar legend Dario Franchitti.

The car is powered by an all-new bespoke 3,994 cc naturally aspirated V12 engine developed by Cosworth. The engine is rated at 663 PS (488 kW; 654hp) at 11,500rpm with a max torque of 467 N⋅m (344 lb-ft) at 9,000rpm.

The T.50 has a curb weight of 986 kg (2,174 lb), with the V12 weighing 178 kg (392 lb) alone and the chassis being at least 30 kg (66 lb) lighter than Murray’s McLaren F1 hypercar. As a result, the T.50 features one of the highest power-to-weight ratios in its class at 501 kW (672 hp) per ton/122.1 kW (163.7hp) per liter.