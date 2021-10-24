Rosberg team wins dramatic Sardinia X-Prix final

Rosberg X Racing claimed its third victory from four rounds of the inaugural season of the Extreme E all-electric off-road series, in a dramatic Enel X Island X Prix final in Sardinia.

In the most difficult conditions experienced all weekend as rain fell before the final, Molly Taylor and Johan Kristoffersson executed a measured drive to claim the win and extend the team’s advantage at the head of the championship standings.

But, it was heartbreak again for both SEGI TV Chip Ganassi Racing and X44 in the final. X44 made it into the final race of the weekend thanks to incredible work by the team to repair the ODYSSEY 21 E-SUV following a semi-final crash.

With Sebastien Loeb at the wheel, X44 initially led the five-car final, but soon dropped to second behind Kyle LeDuc in the Chip Ganassi Racing entry. But, worse was to follow for Loeb and Lewis Hamilton’s X44 team as a left-front slow puncture turned into broken steering, leaving the car stranded on track.

Behind, the ABT CUPRA XE team made a slow start with the car not in “drive” mode as the lights went green, but on a charge, Jutta Kleinschmidt soon started to catch RXR’s Taylor, and by the Switch Zone, there was little to separate the two cars.

Ahead, Sara Price took over the Chip Ganassi car for the second lap, but the American team’s hopes of a dream victory after a season of bad luck ended with broken steering at the start of the second lap of the seven-kilometer course.

That handed RXR the lead, Kristoffersson managing the pace until the end in the slippery conditions, chased by Mattias Ekstrom in the ABT CUPRA car, that had lost its right-hand door early in the second lap, the Swedish drivers separated by 24.588 seconds at the finish.

Despite a high-speed spin early in the first lap for Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky, the JBXE team completed the podium, having previously won the Crazy Race to make it into the final, although the team’s car stopped on lap two with Kevin Hansen at the controls, having dropped a long way behind the leaders with a problem.

Before the final, the Crazy Race produced one of the most dramatic moments of the season so far as Stephane Sarrazin suffered a huge roll in the Veloce Racing ODYSSEY 21, but walked away unscathed.