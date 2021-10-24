Loose lugs bring penalties for Bell, Logano and Briscoe

Christopher Bell’s Toyota was found with two lug nuts not secure at the end of Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway, and it’ll cost him his crew chief.

Adam Stevens faces a $20,000 and a one-week suspension for the infraction. Stevens will serve his suspension for the next NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway on Oct. 31. Bell finished eighth in the Hollywood Casino 400.

Two other cars were also found with lug nuts not secure after Kansas.

Joey Logano finished ninth with one lug nut not secure on his Team Penske Ford. Chase Briscoe finished 19th and had one lug nut not secure on his Stewart-Haas Racing Ford.

The crew chiefs for Logano and Briscoe, Paul Wolfe and Johnny Klausmeier, will be fined $10,000 by NASCAR.

NASCAR also announced post-race at Kansas that the Nos. 5 (Kyle Larson), 11 (Denny Hamlin), and 22 (Logano) cars will be taken to the R&D Center for further inspection. Officials are not expected to issue penalties for doing so as they routinely check trends and where each manufacturer stands throughout the season.