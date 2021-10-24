Chadwick repeats as W Series champ with COTA race sweep

Less than 24 hours after a calm and calculated Round 7 victory for Jamie Chadwick, the 23-year-old British driver backed it up with another spectacular drive to claim her second W Series title in style with another race victory.

Chadwick was unstoppable this weekend, with the only blemish on a near-perfect scorecard being a second place on the grid for Race 1 on Saturday — which she swiftly rectified taking the lead from Turn 1 and duly converted into victory.

Today, however, there would be no such disputes into the first corner. Chadwick got a dream getaway to convert pole into the lead with several car lengths to spare. Fending off the early advances of Abbi Pulling, Chadwick controlled the race in its entirety, finishing five seconds clear of Pulling and third-place finisher Emma Kimilainen.

With season-long rival Alice Powell finishing a disappointing sixth, the commanding Round 8 victory was enough to comfortably seal the title for Chadwick.

Chadwick’s 2021 campaign was one of consistency, as she failed to reach the podium on only one occasion — the opening round of the season as a result of contact — in eight events, while scoring victories at the Red Bull Ring, the Hungaroring and two this weekend at Circuit of The Americas.

“This means so much. The stakes were so much higher than the first title in 2019 but to top this season off the way that we did, I’m just so happy, exulted Chadwick. “I’m so grateful to everyone at W Series, Veloce and Formula 1 for making this possible this year. It’s been an amazing year and I’m so happy to be finishing it on top.

“Alice [Powell] has pushed me all the way and with so few races in the championship, it’s really difficult to make the difference. It’s been really tough all year, I’d like to say a massive congratulations to Alice — she’s had a difficult event this weekend but she’s had a great year.

“I’m not sure what’s next for me yet but I’m going to make sure I enjoy this moment first and then go from there.”

More details to follow.