No Andretti F1 announcement planned for COTA weekend

No Andretti F1 announcement planned for COTA weekend

No Andretti F1 announcement planned for COTA weekend

October 19, 2021 4:52 PM

By and |

The anticipated news of Andretti Autosport team owner Michael Andretti taking a controlling interest of the Alfa Romeo Racing Orlen team is not expected to be announced during this weekend’s U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas.

Although RACER previously reported key developments between Andretti and the team run by Sauber and owned by Longbow Finance were meant to take place at the Austin, Texas-based venue, RACER understands the timeline for negotiations and potential acquisition of the team from Switzerland have been extended to an undefined point beyond the COTA race.

On a related topic, RACER has learned that in light of the change of plans at COTA, the rumored (but unconfirmed) appearance by Andretti Autosport NTT IndyCar Series driver Colton Herta in one of the Alfa Romeo Racing Orlen entries during Friday’s Free Practice 1 session will not take place.

