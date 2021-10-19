Hulkenberg to test AMSP IndyCar at Barber

If he likes the car and atmosphere, the next driver to migrate from Formula 1 to the NTT IndyCar Series could be Nico Hulkenberg.

RACER has confirmed the German with nearly 180 F1 starts will test for the Arrow McLaren SP team on Monday at Barber Motorsports Park. The test is said to be a standalone event for the Aston Martin Racing reserve driver whose last full-time F1 season was completed with Renault in 2019.

Hulkenberg’s test comes at the request of the 34-year-old who, outside of sporadic duties for the Aston Martin team, has kept busy with F1 commentary. RACER understands the test is an evaluation for Hulkenberg, rather than the team evaluating the overall winner of the 2015 24 Hours of Le Mans.

For AMSP, it’s believed no decision has been made as to how many races a third entry will make alongside Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist, and which driver or drivers would occupy the seat in 2022.