Elliott, four others drop to the rear for Texas start

Chase Elliott will start the Round of 8 from the rear of the field at Texas Motor Speedway due to multiple inspection failures with his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

The No. 9 failed pre-race inspection twice. Elliott was slated to start sixth this afternoon (2 p.m. ET, NBC).

Elliott will be joined at the rear of the 39-car field by four other drivers who also saw their cars fail inspection twice.

All other playoff drivers made it through inspection without issue.

Chase Briscoe will drop to the rear from the 26th starting position, Corey LaJoie will fall to the rear from the 29th position, Garrett Smithley will drop back from the 36th position, and David Starr will do so from the 38th position.

Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin will start from the front row in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500.