Interstate Batteries renews with Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing announced a new multi-year renewal with sponsor Interstate Batteries on Friday that will provide continued support for Kyle Busch and added backing for Ty Gibbs.

Interstate Batteries will be the primary sponsor on Busch’s No. 18 Toyota for six NASCAR Cup Series races. The company will also support for Gibbs in three Xfinity Series races.

The partnership between Gibbs and Interstate Batteries is one of the longest in professional sports. This season, the two sides are celebrating their 30th anniversary together.

“Norm and Tommy (Miller) really took a chance on us because we literally had nothing when we first went to see them. No race shop. No driver. No crew chief. It was just a dream on a sheet of paper,” said team owner Joe Gibbs. “To have a successful partnership for more than three decades, it first has to work for business, and I love that part of it. You have to prove value for your partners. But it is the relationships built over time that make this so special.

“From Norm and Tommy to the leadership now of Scott (Miller), as well as Lain (Hancock) running operations. Of course, on our end, it’s been J.D. (Gibbs), and now it’s Coy (Gibbs), and of course, we have the grandkids coming. When you reflect on all that has happened over the years and everyone that has been involved, I really think God had a role in bringing us together.”

Interstate Batteries has gone to victory lane with a Gibbs driver 32 times in the NASCAR Cup Series and won three Xfinity Series championships. Among those wins are the 1993 Daytona 500 with Dale Jarrett. Current Interstate Batteries driver Kyle Busch has won with them on his car nine times.

Interstate Batteries will continue to be the official battery of Joe Gibbs Racing.

“We could not be more excited to continue our 30-plus year relationship with Joe Gibbs Racing,” said Norm Miller, chairman and owner of Interstate Batteries. “They have consistently been great partners in the battery business and ministry, so it just makes sense for us to all continue together. We are also hoping Kyle Busch and the No. 18 Interstate Batteries/M&M’s team can win another NASCAR Cup championship in a few weeks!”