Conquest Racing West closes out GT4 America with victory at IMS

The Conquest Racing West Mercedes-AMG of Colin Mullan and Michai Stephens would take their fourth straight Silver-class victory to close out the 2021 Pirelli GT4 America season for Round 14 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “It’s a dream come true and a bit of an emotional moment – a true pleasure to do this with the team,” said Stephens. “It’s a testament to the work the team has put in this season. A huge thank you to Mercedes-AMG and to the many that helped get this program rolling,” said Mullan.

Fifteen minutes into the sixty-minute contest would see the first incident of the day with the No. 34 BMW of Bill Auberlen tap the No. 119 BMW of Tom Dyer into a spin at Turn 6 as the pair battled for third position overall and in Pro-Am. Andrew Davis and the No. 2 Aston Martin would inherit third position with Spencer Pumpelly and the No. 66 TRG LaSalle Solutions Porsche fourth.

Pumpelly’s time in fourth position would not last long however as the No. 15 Aston Martin of Kenton Koch would power past the Porsche at Turn 2, up a whopping 21 positions from the start.

As the pit window opened for mandatory driver changes, Koch would catch Davis and get past the No. 2 Aston Martin for third overall with an outside move at Turn 1, now up 23 positions on the day.

With the driver changes complete the No. 59 Aston Martin, now with Paul Terry behind the wheel, would lead overall and in Pro-Am with Michai Stephens and the No. 35 Mercedes-AMG leading the way in Silver. The No. 68 Smooge Racing Toyota of Kevin Conway would sit first in Am.

With 19 minutes remaining, the No. 47 NOLASPORT Porsche, Pro-Am champions elect, would pass the No. 52 BMW of Tom Capizzi for third in class, fourth overall.

Chandler Hull, now driving the No. 94 BimmerWorld BMW, would get past the No. 72 Mercedes-AMG of Kenny Murillo for second in the Silver division, fifth overall as the clock ticked past the 15 minute mark. Five minutes later Murillo would battle back as the two managed traffic and would overtake Hull to reclaim second place with 10 minutes remaining. At the same time the No. 47 Porsche of Matt Travis would get past Putt’s No. 15 Aston Martin for second in Pro-Am.

The No. 062 Dexter Racing Aston Martin would find himself on the back of Hull’s BMW as the two would tussle for the final Silver podium position, which the Aston Martin would ultimately claim.

Back at the top the No. 35 Mercedes-AMG would run down the No. 59 Aston Martin for the overall lead with a pass at Turn 8 with 2 minutes remaining. As the checkered flag flew, the No. 72 Murillo Racing Mercedes-AMG would finish second in Silver with the No. 062 Dexter Racing Aston Martin third.

WR Racing’s No. 59 Aston Martin would win in Pro-Am followed by the No. 47 NOLASPORT Porsche and No. 15 BSport Racing Aston Martin. “The team gave us a great car all year and this guy can really drive, so we’re happy!” said winner Paul Terry. “It’s all about teamwork and I’m happy to take this victory back home!” said Hasse-Clot.

Smooge Racing and the No. 68 Toyota would win the Am class in dominant fashion ahead of the No. 98 Random Vandals Racing BMW and No. 888 Zelus Motorsports Aston Martin.

RESULTS