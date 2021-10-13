Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, Oct 13, with Olivier Boisson

Joe Skibinski/IMS

This edition of The Week In IndyCar guest show features Andretti Autosport race engineer Olivier Boisson, using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

We open with insights on Boisson’s early mechanical interests in France that led him to working in Champ Car with Conquest Racing, developing a bond with his most recent driver Romain Grosjean, working with former driver Sebastien Bourdais, the engineers who served as influences, how engineers use previous chassis setups to inform their future setups, his specialization with dampers, life on the road with his wife Kate, and more.

 

