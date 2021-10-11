USAC veteran Jones named Indy Lights series director

Renowned short track racer-turned-USAC official Levi Jones has been hired by Penske Entertainment as the new series director for Indy Lights. Run by Andersen Promotions from 2013 through 2021, Penske regained control of the top open-wheel training series in September. Jones is the first key staff member announced by the parent company of the NTT IndyCar Series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“Jones will oversee all operations and competition of the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires, the final step for drivers in the Road to Indy ladder that prepares drivers for the NTT IndyCar Series,” the series confirmed. “IndyCar adds the role of promoter to its duties as the sanctioning body of Indy Lights on Nov. 1.”

Jones moves to IndyCar after working within USAC since 2015, and most recently, after serving as its EVP.

“My entire career has been in racing, and moving to IndyCar and Indy Lights is the perfect next step,” Jones said. “I look forward to the opportunity to continue to grow Indy Lights and expand its legacy and position as the ideal final step before the NTT IndyCar Series. It’s hard to put into words what joining an organization like IndyCar really means. When you’re in racing, you always want to be a part of the biggest and the best. This is a dream come true.”

IndyCar president Jay Frye believes Jones’ wide array of experience will benefit the Indy Lights series.

“Because of his broad experience in and out of the cockpit, Levi is the perfect choice to become the director of Indy Lights,” he said. “Levi is well respected in the racing industry and knows every angle of the sport as a driver, team owner, racetrack operator, and sanctioning body. We are excited to have Levi on board and look forward to the new era of IndyCar operating Indy Lights.”