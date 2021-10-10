Kyle Busch loses crew chief for one race after Roval lug nut infraction

Kyle Busch will work with an interim crew chief next weekend at Kansas Speedway to open the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

In addition to being fined $20,000, Ben Beshore will have to serve a one-race suspension because there were two lug nuts not secure on the No. 18 Toyota Camry after Sunday afternoon’s race. Busch finished fourth in the elimination race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Busch starts the next round seeded fifth on the playoff grid with 4023 points.

“We won both of them within the last year, so I feel like that’s a good omen for us,” Busch said of the upcoming races at Texas and Kansas. “The mile-and-a-half programs have been really strong for us. We did not run so well at Texas with the All-Star Race, but that was different, just everything. Have to keep ourselves upfront, and hopefully, we get to start upfront, so that should be a pretty good starting spot for us. Looking forward to next week.”

There were no significant issues in post-race inspection at Charlotte. The cars of Denny Hamlin and Chris Buescher each had one lug nut not secure. The crew chiefs of their respective teams, Chris Gabehart and Scott Graves, will be fined $10,000.