Preview: Mecum Auctions sale at Chattanooga Motorcar Festival

A complement to the highly anticipated Chattanooga Motorcar Festival, Mecum Auctions Chattanooga Sale kicks off Friday, October 15, at the Chattanooga Convention Center in the heart of downtown Chattanooga.

Featuring an estimated 600 collector cars and motorcycles, the two-day event’s varied docket has something for any taste — including a number of vintage race cars such as the 1969 BMW 2002 Tii pictured above.

Among the offerings are a few prized collections including The Walter Hawk Collection, The DeFoor Brothers Collection, and a Private Collection at No Reserve.

General Admission tickets for Chattanooga Motorcar Festival will provide full access to the both the full weekend festival and Friday-Saturday auction. Registered bidders who present their bidding credentials will also have access to the entire event.

The 2021 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival features the Concours d’Elegance, West Village Road Rallye, Mecum Auctions and The Pace Grand Prix at the Bend. Other family-friendly events will be scheduled and announced later. Additional information may be found at chattanoogamotorcar.com.

Festival tickets will be digital and are available online or purchased at the entry gates the days of the events in West Village, at the Pace Grand Prix at the Bend, and at the Chattanooga Convention Center. The transaction at the gate will be cashless, and there will be an additional charge of $10 per ticket.