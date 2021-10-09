Alonso under investigation for ignoring yellow flags in Q1

Fernando Alonso is under investigation for allegedly ignoring yellow flags during Q1 at the Turkish Grand Prix.

The incident was at the very start of qualifying, with Alonso summoned to the stewards for allegedly “not respecting double waved yellow flags at 15:03.” With that time being just three minutes into Q1, it was at a point when a number of cars were sliding off track or spinning in low grip conditions, with the entire field running slicks on a damp track due to the threat of further rain.

Alonso’s trip to the stewards comes after he provisionally qualified sixth on the grid at Istanbul Park, and will be promoted one position as a result of Lewis Hamilton’s power unit penalty.

Earlier this week, Alonso was critical of the FIA stewarding, hinting he believed drivers of certain nationalities get preferential treatment after Lando Norris escaped penalty for sliding across the pit entry line in wet conditions late in the Russian Grand Prix.