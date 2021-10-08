Estre, Porsche stay ahead in second VIR practice

Corvette inched closer to the No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Porsche, but Kevin Estre remained at the top of the leaderboard after Free Practice 2 for the IMSA Michelin GT Challenge at Virginia International Raceway on Friday.

Nick Tandy in the No. 4 Corvette shaved off 0.4s from the deficit in Free Practice 1, but he was still 0.362s behind the 1m40.838s set by Estre in the WeatherTech Porsche. Jordan Taylor in the No. 3 Corvette C8.R set a time of 1m41.313s.

In GT Daytona, Jack Hawksworth was quickest with a time of 1m44.407s as the No. 96 Turner Motorsports BMW, which led the opening session, found trouble. A coolant leak in the No. 96 BMW sidelined Robby Foley and Bill Auberlen for most of the session. The car finished last and completed only six laps.

Ross Gunn kept the No. 23 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage at the sharp end of the field with a time of 1m44.493s that was just 0.086s behind Hawksworth. Alex Riberas added another Heart of Racing Aston Martin to the top three with a time of 1m44.592s in the No. 27 Vantage GT3.

Rain impacted the first half of the session but subsided as time passed. Heavy rain is expected to impact tomorrow’s race, however.

UP NEXT: Qualifying for the Michelin GT Challenge at VIR is slated for 4:35 p.m. ET. Saturday’s race is set for 12:10 p.m. ET and airs live on NBC. This weekend’s schedule is different than normal as the Michelin Pilot Challenge competitors will be the ones to end the weekend with their race on Sunday afternoon at 2:10 p.m. ET.