$10m expansion for Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed

Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed has announced plans for a 90,000 square foot expansion of its Lincoln, Nebraska, facility. The $10m project will be completed in two phases commencing this fall.

Recognized earlier this year as the No. 1 Attraction for Car Lovers in USA Today’s 10 Best Reader’s Choice awards, the Museum is currently home to over 150,000 square feet of display space over three levels. The Museum’s current collection was the result of “Speedy” Bill and Joyce Smith’s personal involvement in racing and hot rodding, and their family’s lifelong passion for collecting and preserving racing and automotive history. Its mission is to present a continuous chronology of automotive racing engine and speed equipment development, and to preserve, interpret and display items significant in racing and automotive history.

Among its many unique displays are large collections of vintage pedal cars, gas-powered miniature race cars, automobile-themed toys, automotive art, lunchboxes and more. The expansion will showcase cars from the Darryl Starbird Rod & Custom Hall of Fame Museum; race vehicles from the Herzog Motorsports Collection; and collector cars from Eric Zausner’s E.Z. Spindizzy Foundation, among many others.

