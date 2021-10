This edition of The Week In IndyCar guest show features Penske Entertainment CEO Mark Miles, using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

Segments include updates on marketing IndyCar’s new champion Alex Palou and rival Pato O’Ward, the growth in international broadcasting and rise in revenues, developments with an IndyCar version of Formula 1’s “Drive to Survive” series, and more.