Ganassi close to settling 2022 IMSA roster

The Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing program is close to completing its expanded two-car IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship DPi roster for 2022.

As RACER revealed in July, CCGR will be doubling its presence next season in IMSA’s top class, and with a test in August at Road America that included Oliver Askew, Earl Bamber and Sebastien Bourdais, the team has been actively evaluating drivers to replace the outgoing Kevin Magnussen and staff the second DPi-V.R.

RACER understands CCGR’s Renger van der Zande is likely to have Bourdais as his full-time teammate in the No. 01 Cadillac, and in the new entry, double 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Bamber and Alex Lynn, the LM24 class winner and overall Sebring victor who was not present at the August test, as his co-pilot in the 5.5-liter V8-powered prototype.

Reached for comment, a CCGR team spokesperson declined to discuss the subject and added that “no decisions on drivers have been made whatsoever.”

Signed to represent Cadillac as it moves into the new LMDh hybrid prototype formula in 2023, CCGR is expected to use the running of its second DPi-V.R entry next year as advance preparation for fielding one LMDh in the WeatherTech Championship and one in the FIA World Endurance Championship the following season.