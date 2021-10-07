Down to business: How an SBRS Corporate Event can re-energize your team

Monday morning production meetings dragging down your team? Shoulder to shoulder in a conference room beats the past year trapped on Zoom calls, but is the “fresh new” of back-on-site meetings, minutes and PowerPoint already wearing thin?

If so, here’s the answer: Tell your staff the next principals meeting will be at Lime Rock Park (or Circuit of The Americas or Laguna Seca) — no jackets or ties; don’t pack a lunch — and then turn the meeting over to the Skip Barber Racing School.

SBRS, see, has the answer for 9-to-5 workday tedium: A Half-Day or One-Day Corporate Event.

There are several options, but the most popular is the comprehensive Corporate One-Day Racing School offered at several popular racetracks and vacation/destination locations. Whether small or large, a group, organization, or company can utilize the SBRS’ day-long, fun-behind-the-wheel program to nurture leadership skills, reward great employees, incentivize sales, strengthen client relationships or all of the above.

Participation offers rewards greater than the obvious, notably decision-making skills that are sharpened in the dynamic yet controlled environment of a performance/racing car. Corporate School attendees spend the day practicing their car control skills and having a ton of fun doing it alongside teammates and co-workers. Throughout the day, the experienced SBRS coaching staff is encouraging and shaping rapid decision-making and risk assessment that translate directly to best practices in the office suite.

“Although the genesis of our firm and DNA is derived from racing, the mainstay of our business is consumer-facing via corporate and group events,” explained SBRS Chief Marketing Officer Dan DeMonte. “Our proven coaching methods and bucket-list experience resonate with participants for a lifetime.”

All corporate events are customized around an organization’s specific needs and can be scaled to groups of any size. While critical driving skills are being polished, attendees are having flat-out fun. It’s a high-performance experience in a low-pressure environment that give students the thrill of racing built upon car control fundamentals that could be life-saving in everyday driving.

For those groups looking for a COVID-safe way to unite functional teams, Skip Barber’s Corporate programs naturally respond to those concerns, with each student in his or her own car and being outdoors for much of the day.

A typical Corporate One-Day Racing School starts with a brief classroom session on vehicle dynamics. Participants then rotate behind the wheel of a race-prepared Skip Barber Driving School car and practice low traction slide recovery on the wet skidpad, emergency braking, evasive lane changes, and performance driving skills on an autocross course.

After a gourmet catered lunch, it’s back behind the wheel to further master the driving techniques on track in a safe and progressive lead-and-follow format. In late afternoon, members of the group will race each other in the Autocross Challenge, followed up by formal graduation and cocktail hour.

In addition to vastly experienced instructors, there’s an SBRS Hospitality Team dedicated to making sure all on your team have the time of their life. Meals and post-event cocktails are just part of it; other highlights often include the presence of a celebrity pro driver and/or guest speaker; hot laps with a our professional instructors in our fully prepared race cars; parade laps on track with your own cars; professional photography; and branded USB sticks with custom video player for in-car footage and data.

SBRS can also help with accommodation and transportation logistics; red-carpet event registration services and both pre- and post-event communications.

“We had a great day of racing and training. The staff was fantastic — thank you for all your hospitality and a great time. We will be back with a group in the fall,” commented a recent corporate event student, who attended with his group at Lime Rock Park.

At graduation, participants will each receive a personalized diploma and swag bag, including a $200 discount to a future Skip Barber driving program. It’s a full day of fun and more — truly, participation is its own reward and the swag is cool. But these events present a more significant takeaway with far-reaching benefits: All in the group will gain insight into their skills and fresh confidence, both individually and as a collaborative, positive team, that simply cannot be replicated in other environments.

Ready to re-energize your team? Log on to skipbarber.com and click on “Corporate Events” under the “Programs” tab.