Stenhouse to remain with JTG Daugherty in 2022

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will continue with JTG Daugherty Racing next season as the organization’s sole driver.

“I’m back at JTG Daugherty Racing in the No. 47 Kroger car, so I’m definitely happy about that,” Stenhouse said. “It’s something we have been sitting on for a while, just trying to get everything else in place. Obviously there are a lot of moving parts that go along with race teams, and especially transitioning to a whole brand-new car and trying to make sure we have everything aligned out there. But Tad (Geschickter, co-owner) and everybody is doing a really good job of that, and working on manufacturers things and stuff like that.

“It’s been a busy few months for our team, and we’re continuing to work hard, and we’re looking to finish this year off as consistent as we have been. That’s one thing that we’ve been proud of this year is that our consistency is better than what it was, and we’re looking to build on that the rest of the races.”

Stenhouse is 21st in the standings with two top-10 finishes and seven races remaining. He is a former winner at Talladega Superspeedway, where the NASCAR Cup Series competes this weekend (Sunday, 2 p.m. ET, NBC).

The 2022 season will be Stenhouse’s third season with JTG Daugherty. But, the first without a teammate. The organization confirmed last month it is scaling back to one car with its one charter for next season.

It will be the first time Stenhouse, the 2013 Rookie of the Year, has not had a teammate at the Cup Series level.

“I’m just looking forward to a third season with the team,” Stenhouse said. “I felt like this year was the first year with the organization with the way last year went, and the way it was kind of thrown on us, and not being able to hang out with the guys and be in the shop and really spend time with each other.

“We went to the Daytona test with the new car, and I felt like we had a successful test. It’s been fun going to the race shop and helping to design the cockpit of the car, where we want things and just make it customized to what I need and working with everybody in the shop. So I think next year could be our best year yet, and even my best year in Cup in general. So, I’m really looking forward to the opportunity that next year presents.”