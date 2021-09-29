B.R.M. Endurance Challenge races bring HSR Fall Historics to a close at Road Atlanta

The Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Fall Historics came to a competitive conclusion Sunday at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, where the top race winners of the weekend continued to tally up the victories with overall and class wins in a pair of featured B.R.M. Endurance Challenge races Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

Todd Treffert won Saturday morning’s HSR Classic RS Cup race in his Speedconcepts 1974 No. 141 Porsche 911 IROC prepared by the 901 Shop and closed out the day with another feature race win. Treffert scored both the overall and GT Classic (GTC) class win in the one-hour B.R.M. race.

Sunday morning, Eric Lux went a perfect three-for-three in HSR feature race wins at the Fall Historics with an overall and GT Modern (GTM) class win in his Goldcrest Motorsports-prepared 2011 No. 001 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT3. Lux drove the same car to victory in Saturday’s HSR Stoner Car Care Global GT race in addition to scoring Friday’s Sasco Sports International/American Challenge overall and Porsche class win in his Goldcrest 1973 No. 0 Porsche 911 RSR.

Additional B.R.M. Endurance race winners were Tom McGlynn who secured Saturday’s Vintage class win in his 901 Shop No. 8 Porsche 914/6.

Mark Brannon won the Prototype class in Sunday’s B.R.M. race and finished second overall in his B&B Motorsports 2007 No. 78 Elan DP02. Ray Snowdon joined Lux and Brannon on the overall podium in third and scored Prototype runner-up honors in his 2017 No. 60 Ligier JS P320 LMP3.

The Historic-class B.R.M. win went to Kevin Wheeler in a solo drive in the KMW Motorsports 1973 No. 51 Porsche 911.

Wheeler finished fifth overall and just behind Les Long and Lonnie Pechnik, who co-drove to second in GTM and fourth overall in the Air Power Racing 2009 No. 496 Porsche GT3 Cup.

Angus Haig completed the GTM podium with a third-place showing in his 2016 No. 05 Porsche Cayman GT while the top three in Prototype was rounded out by the Sasco Sports 2011 No. 125 Oreca FLM09 “PC car” co-driven by Richard Carlino and Dave Handy.

Saturday’s GTC top three also represented the first three finishers overall. Treffert was joined on the podium by Fred Schulte and co-driver Aaron Nash, who finished second in Schulte’s 1973 No. 31 Porsche 911 IROC, and David Hinton who was third in the 1974 No. 14 Porsche 911 RSR. Both the No. 31 and No. 14 Porsches are prepared by Heritage Motorsports.

In addition to McGlynn, the B.R.M. Vintage podium included Craig Watkins in second in his 1968 No. 46 Porsche 911 and third-place finisher George Kovakas in his 1986 No. 114 Porsche 951 Turbo.

Other podium performers were Davis Jones, who finished second in Historic in the 1983 No. 16 Tiga SC83 and Kenneth Greenberg, who crossed the line in third in his Air Power Racing 1996 No. 836 Porsche 911/993 RSR.

The Fall Historics was the final race for competitors before the seventh running of the HSR Classic Daytona presented by IMSA, the classic 24-hour race at Daytona International Speedway (DIS), October 27 – 31. Learn more at http://www.HSRRace.com and purchase tickets at http://www.HSRTickets.com.