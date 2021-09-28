2021 IndyCar season breaks NBCSN viewership record

For the 15 races across NBC, NBCSN and NBC Sports digital platforms, the season averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 1.223 million viewers, which represents an improvement of 19% compared to last season’s average viewership of 1.027 million, a 10% gain on the figures from 2019 (1.108 million), and the most-watched season since 2016 (1.310 million), when coverage was shared between NBCSN and ABC.

IndyCar series coverage on NBCSN averaged 632,000 viewers in 2021; the best in the network’s history, and a gain of 46% over 2020 (432,000 viewers), and a 49% increase versus 2019 (423,000). That included two of NBCSN’s top four most-watched races on record, headlined by the inaugural Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, which averaged a TAD of 1.212 million viewers to rank as the network’s most-watched IndyCar race ever. It is also believed to be the most-watched cable race for the series in 23 years (1998, 2.218 million, ESPN).

The 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 averaged 5.581 million viewers, up 51% compared to 2020 and a 2% gain on 2019. For NBC’s eight races this season, the network averaged a TAD of 1.722 million viewers, up 16% on 2020 (1.484 million).

In addition, 2021’s Mid-Ohio race averaged a TAD of 1.303 million viewers to stand as NBC Sports’ most-watched IndyCar race to date, excluding Indy 500s. Viewership topped the previous NBC Sports record set during last year’s prime time Texas race on NBC (1.256 million).