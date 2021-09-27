Pagenaud joins Meyer Shank Racing for 2022 IndyCar campaign

The next chapter in Simon Pagenaud’s NTT IndyCar Series career will be written at Meyer Shank Racing as the 2016 IndyCar champion and 2019 Indy 500 winner will join his fellow Team Penske alumni Helio Castroneves to complete MSR’s two-car program.

Pagenaud replaces the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-bound Jack Harvey in the No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda and brings 15 wins, 14 pole positions, and 37 podium visits worth of experience to go with all that Castroneves brings to the organization.

“This is such an exciting time in my career,” Pagenaud said. “MSR has proven it is a high-quality organization when it won the Indianapolis 500 and pairing Helio and me together will help our team in 2022 and beyond. I’m really looking forward to this new challenge.”

In the span of one year, MSR has gone from a single entry for Harvey to adding Castroneves on a part-time basis to orchestrating a return in 2022 with a lineup that has an IndyCar title, five Indy 500 victories, and 46 combined CART and IndyCar Series wins.

“Next year will be a big year for MSR and I think we have a very strong lineup of drivers between Simon and Helio,” said Mike Shank, who co-owns the team with Jim Meyer that won the Indy 500 in May with Castroneves.

“We have built this program every year, growing with our partners and working to have all the ingredients we need to be competitive. Our Indianapolis 500 win was a big breakthrough, and we are looking forward to having a consistently competitive program that will have the chance to fight for wins and podiums no matter where we go and I think this lineup will help us do that.”