Harvick's crew chief suspended after Vegas lug nut infraction

Kevin Harvick’s crew chief Rodney Childers will be suspended for next weekend’s race because of a lug nut infraction after the opening race in the Round of 12 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Two lug nuts were not secure on the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang at the end of Sunday night’s South Point 400. For having two unsecure lug nuts, Childers will be fined $20,000 and given a one-race suspension. Childers will serve the suspension for the next race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Harvick finished ninth at Las Vegas. He is seven points below the cutline.

“That was about what we had tonight,” Harvick said. “We got the right-front fender nicked up a little bit, but that didn’t really change the car, so we lucked out on that. We battled and gained ground on it. That’s what we wanted to do, not give it all away today. We were able to gain ground, and we’ll go from there.”

There were four cars with one lug nut not secure at the end of the Vegas race, which is a $10,000 fine for the crew chief. Those were the cars of Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain, and Daniel Suarez.