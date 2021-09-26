VeeKay signs contract extension with ECR

Rinus VeeKay has signed a new contract to stay with Ed Carpenter Racing for a third consecutive season. The 21-year-old Dutchman won his first NTT IndyCar Series race this year on the Indianapolis road course in the No. 21 Chevy and will lead the team into the future.

“I am very excited to have another season with Ed Carpenter Racing,” he said. “We made so much progress this year — I had my first win in IndyCar and made many great memories. Next year, we can be better than we’ve ever been! We want to be championship contenders, to go for even better results, more frequent wins and podium finishes. The atmosphere at ECR is perfect for that — it feels like a group of friends who are eager to work hard for strong results. I am excited to continue that in 2022 and not having anything change.”

After returning from a broken collar bone suffered in a cycling crash, the season has been a challenging one for the next-generation IndyCar star. Turning those fortunes around serve as his top priority.

“The second half of the season was less expeditious in terms of results, due to unfortunate strategic choices and sometimes simply bad luck,” he said. “My aim is to maximally motivate the team to tackle the areas of attention together during the coming winter, so that we can perform consistently throughout the entire 2022 season.”

ECR’s owner/driver welcomes the change to continue building with VeeKay, who drew interest from some of the team’s rivals.

“I am very happy that Rinus will be back behind the wheel for ECR in 2022,” Carpenter said. “Rinus has continued to show that he has the talent and work ethic to be a champion and that’s the goal of our team. We look forward to more success next season.”